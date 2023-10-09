Ambulance staff warn of risk posed by lack of breaks as they back strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambulance staff warn of risk posed by lack of breaks as they back strike action

Press Association
Ambulance crews from GMB Scotland voted for industrial action in a consultative ballot (Alamy/PA)
Ambulance crews from GMB Scotland voted for industrial action in a consultative ballot (Alamy/PA)

Ambulance crews in Scotland have warned a failure to get adequate breaks is putting lives at risk as they overwhelmingly backed strike action.

A ballot of GMB Scotland members in the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) voted 93% in favour of industrial action as many report having to work through their breaks due to staffing pressures.

The union said patients, staff and other road users are being put at risk when the frontline workers are asked to attend emergencies during their breaks.

Staff are entitled to breaks totalling 40 minutes in a 12-hour shift.

It comes after a two-month trial was launched in August where dispatchers were told crews on a break should only be disturbed to attend the most serious call-outs or if no other ambulance was available for 25 minutes.

However, Karen Leonard, GMB Scotland organiser in the ambulance service, has told the SAS chief executive Michael Dickson that the trial has failed to secure adequate breaks.

She said: “The failure to ensure crews are properly rested has been an increasing cause of concern for years.

“Crews were once told it was because of Covid, now turnaround times are hospitals are being blamed. Enough is enough.

“The strength of feeling and deepening frustration of staff is reflected in the result of this ballot.

“For many reasons, not least the welfare of crews and the safety of patients, proper breaks must be an essential and secure part of every shift.

“Breaks are not a luxury but a necessity and it is beyond time for managers to understand that and ensure crews are properly rested when asked to driver under blue lights, diagnose patients and administer drugs.”

It is understood management are expected to discuss the issue with unions in the coming days.

However, GMB Scotland is warning the consultative ballot, which had a 70% turnout, will be followed by a formal vote on strike action if there is no clear action taken.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We recognise the pressure facing our staff as a result of wider NHS demand and delays in handovers at hospitals.

“We know that, on occasion, ambulance crews, like many other NHS staff, are not able to take breaks in optimum conditions, which is why we are working in partnership with trade union colleagues to update the current rest break policy and procedures to ensure we enable staff to take breaks in a timely manner.

“As part of our demand and capacity programme, we have recruited an additional 458 staff to increase capacity and ease pressures on our staff. We’ve also adopted guidance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in relation to fatigue scoring to reduce the risks associated with fatigue.”