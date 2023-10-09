Driver in hospital after bus crashes into flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Driver in hospital after bus crashes into flat

By Press Association
Police went to the scene (David Cheskin/PA)
Police went to the scene (David Cheskin/PA)

A bus driver is in a stable condition in hospital after the vehicle crashed into a ground floor flat.

Residents of the tenement building were evacuated as a precaution following the incident in Blackness Avenue, Dundee, on Saturday evening.

The sole passenger on the bus and the two occupants of the flat were not injured.

Police said that investigations into the incident are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Saturday October 7 2023, a bus crashed into a ground floor flat on Blackness Avenue, Dundee.

“The male driver of the bus was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“There was one passenger on the bus, but he did not require hospital treatment.

“The two female occupants of the flat were not injured.

“The bus remains in situ and the block of flats has been evacuated.”

A spokesman for bus company Xplore Dundee said: “We cannot access the CCTV because the bus cannot be moved and therefore we cannot determine what caused the accident.

“We sympathise with the householders who have been inconvenienced and we wish the injured bus driver and passenger a speedy recovery.”