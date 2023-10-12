River search continues for missing woman

A search is continuing for a woman missing in the River Kelvin in Glasgow.

A major search and rescue operation was launched at about 5.45pm on Wednesday after reports of two people in the water in the city’s west end.

Police and fire crews were spotted using rubber dinghies in the search, and a helicopter also assisted.

A man was rescued by fire crews, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 59-year-old woman is still missing and the search for her is continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, we received a report of concern for two people in the water at the River Kelvin, near to Eldon Street, Glasgow.

“A man was rescued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

“Searches are ongoing for a 59-year-old woman who remains missing.”