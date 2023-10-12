Sir Billy Connolly: My life has changed radically since Parkinson’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Billy Connolly: My life has changed radically since Parkinson’s diagnosis

By Press Association
Sir Billy Connolly was diagnosed a decade ago (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Billy Connolly has said his life has changed “radically” since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, as he revealed his wife now dresses him in the morning and he once forgot the name of one of his dogs.

The Scottish comedian, 80, was diagnosed 10 years ago on the same day he found out he had prostate cancer, which he later received the all clear on.

Discussing how Parkinson’s, which causes unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking and difficulty with balance and co-ordination, has changed him, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “My life has changed radically since the diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

“I walk with a stick and at airports I have to get the wheelchair. I hate being dependent to that degree and I feel sorry for other people who are in wheelchairs and who have worse than me.

“But it’s a thing I just have to put up with.

“My wife puts my clothes on in the morning. It’s not very manly. Your mum puts your clothes on.

“I’m clumsy and I lose my balance. I’m out of balance a lot and I fall. I’m fed up with it.

“I think I have a good attitude to it. I say to the disease ‘I’ll give you a break if you give me a break’. We’re nice to each other.

“My memory is short. I forgot the name of one of my dogs, which is really awkward when you’re shouting to it in the street.

“You have to say ‘Hey doggy doggy’, which is terrible. I felt embarrassed for the dog. You could tell it knew.

“I shake a bit. I don’t shake every day, all the time. But for about an hour or two I’ll shake and when I’m drawing it spoils it.

What We Did On Our Holiday Premiere – London
Sir Billy with his wife Pamela in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

“Then I conquered it. I draw with shakes in it and it works.

“I think most things can be conquered and especially the depression. Depression is such a complex affair, but you have to conquer it, take it on face-to-face and refuse to be part of it.

“I’ve always been easily made laugh. I am a lucky man with my sense of humour. I can laugh myself out of most things.”

In an extract from his new book, published in The Telegraph, Sir Billy said he has considered what he wants to have written on his gravestone.

He wrote: “I was thinking I’d like: ‘Jesus Christ, is that the time already?’ on mine, but my wife Pamela was shaky about it, so we settled on ‘You’re standing on my balls!’ in tiny wee writing.

“As for me – I haven’t made up my mind about my burial place, but I’m thinking that instead of a headstone, a table on an island in Loch Lomond for fishermen to picnic on would be nice.”

Sir Billy, who has made a documentary about death rituals, said he used to think often about death and what came after, writing: “I used to think about death, and about the life I led, and would ask myself, ‘How will I be held responsible for it when I come to judgment before God?’ I don’t believe that any more, although the whole thing is still a mystery to me.”