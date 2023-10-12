Firefighters to be consulted on strike action over ‘devastating’ cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Firefighters to be consulted on strike action over ‘devastating’ cuts

By Press Association
Members of the Fire Brigades Union across Scotland will be consulted on taking strike action (Lauren Gilmour/PA)
Members of the Fire Brigades Union across Scotland will be consulted on taking strike action (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

Firefighters in Scotland are to be consulted on strike action over a “devastating package of cuts” according to their union.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will begin consulting members on taking strike action in opposition to the cuts the union said has been imposed by the Scottish Government.

A projected, five-year, flat cash budget, in place until 2027, has already removed 10 whole-time fire engines and 150 retained appliances are regularly unavailable due to significant recruitment and retention issues, the union said.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) announced that they will need to save a minimum of £14 million next year which could result in the loss of a further 339 firefighters and 18 fire engines with more to come.

Scotland has lost 1,200 frontline firefighters since 2012, the union has claimed.

A consultation marks the first step towards firefighters taking strike action and a formal strike ballot could follow.

The union believes the announcement, on the eve of the SNP’s party conference in Aberdeen, could “pile pressure” on First Minister Humza Yousaf to intervene.

A demonstration will also be held at the Scottish Parliament on October 26.

John McKenzie, Fire Brigades Union regional secretary, said: “The cuts we are seeing imposed by the Scottish Government are a threat to the lives, homes and livelihoods not just of firefighters, but of everyone in Scotland.

“They will rob Scotland of the firefighters and equipment we need to keep our communities safe.

“Speaking to firefighters across Scotland, it is clear to us that there is a determined mood among members. After 10 years of cuts, our service cannot take any more.

“The public will not forgive the SNP Government if they allow this to end in strike action.”

In the summer, firefighters from across Scotland gathered on George Square to protest against the planned budget cuts with the message that they would have “no other option” other than to take strike action.

TUC Conference 2017
Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack said cuts are a ‘threat to safety’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: “As the SNP gather for their party conference, firefighters have a message for the Scottish Government.

“These cuts are a threat to the safety of everyone in Scotland, and the Fire Brigades Union has a duty to oppose them.

“Firefighters do not move towards strike action lightly. The intransigence of the Scottish government has led things to where they are now, but it still has time to reverse course.

“The Scottish Government needs to listen to those in the front line of this vital service.”

Stuart Stevens, deputy chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Any permanent changes now or in the future will only be made following full engagement and consultation with all our stakeholders, including the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

“Like all public services, we are operating in a challenging financial period and our modelling indicates that we will need to save between £37 and £48 million over the next three years.

“In addressing our financial challenges, we also must modernise as a service to ensure we are best placed to meet the changing risk and demand we face across Scotland.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the FBU and other representative bodies around any impact of potential savings that the Service may have to consider.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Firefighters play a vital role in protecting our communities and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has continued to deliver the high standard of services required to keep Scotland safe.

“That is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity, we are providing SFRS with more than £368 million this year, an increase of £14.4 million on 2022-23.

“While recruitment and retention of firefighters is an operational matter for SFRS, we are maintaining frontline services, with a higher number of firefighters in Scotland than other parts of the UK.

“Strikes are in no-one’s interests and ministers will continue engaging with the FBU to discuss their concerns.”