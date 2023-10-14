Body recovered from River Tay after search for man who was swept away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Body recovered from River Tay after search for man who was swept away

By Press Association
Police confirmed the body of a man had been recovered from the River Tay near Pitlochry (PA)
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Tay in Perthshire, police have confirmed.

A search operation had been ongoing for Struan Robertson, 77, who lost his footing and was swept into the river on Sunday October 8.

The body was recovered at around 12.25pm on Saturday near Logierait, Pitlochry in Perthshire.

No formal identification has taken place yet, but police have informed Mr Robertson’s family.

Police Scotland said there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death.

A spokesperson for the force, said: “Around 12.25 pm on Saturday October 14 2023 the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay, near Haugh Island, Logierait in Tayside.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of the 77-year-old man who was reported to have been swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday October 8 2023 have been advised.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Specialist resources including a police helicopter and drones were used to search for him on Monday amid “challenging” conditions, and continued on Tuesday, though searches around the river have now been postponed for safety reasons.