Body recovered from River Tay after search for man who was swept away

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Tay in Perthshire, police have confirmed.

A search operation had been ongoing for Struan Robertson, 77, who lost his footing and was swept into the river on Sunday October 8.

The body was recovered at around 12.25pm on Saturday near Logierait, Pitlochry in Perthshire.

No formal identification has taken place yet, but police have informed Mr Robertson’s family.

Police Scotland said there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death.

A spokesperson for the force, said: “Around 12.25 pm on Saturday October 14 2023 the body of a man was recovered from the River Tay, near Haugh Island, Logierait in Tayside.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of the 77-year-old man who was reported to have been swept into the River Tay near Strathtay on Sunday October 8 2023 have been advised.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Specialist resources including a police helicopter and drones were used to search for him on Monday amid “challenging” conditions, and continued on Tuesday, though searches around the river have now been postponed for safety reasons.