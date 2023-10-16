Five taken to hospital after ‘hazardous material’ spill at industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Five taken to hospital after ‘hazardous material’ spill at industrial estate

By Press Association
Emergency services were called after a reported spill of hazardous materials (alamy/PA)
Five people taken to hospital after potentially hazardous material spilled at an industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to a business in Sherwood Industrial Estate, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, at about 10pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent hazmat support, as well as decontamination units and environmental protection.

Three ambulances and special operations response teams were also sent.

Emergency services worked to contain the chemical spill inside the premises, while the five affected individuals were treated on scene before being taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Appliances left the scene at 4.35am on Monday as specialists ensured the area was safe.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 22.09pm on Sunday October 15 to attend an incident in Sherwood Industrial Estate.

“Three ambulances and three special operations response teams (Sort) were dispatched to the scene. Five patients were transported to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.01pm on Sunday October 15 to reports of a spillage of potentially hazardous material at a business premises in Sherwood industrial estate, Bonnyrigg.

“Two fire appliances and additional specialist resources including a hazmat support, environmental protection unit and decontamination unit were mobilised to the scene.

“Five casualties were treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service and all subsequently transported to hospital.

“Emergency service crews worked to contain the chemical spillage internally and monitored the atmosphere to ensure the area was safe.

“The site was handed over to the duty holder and the last fire appliance left the scene at 4.35am on Monday October 16.”