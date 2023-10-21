Woman killed in car crash on peninsula

A woman has died in a car crash in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police Scotland said the 35-year-old woman was driving a white Mini Cooper on the A716 Cornerhouse to Drummore road when the crash happened near Ardwell on Friday evening.

Emergency services attended around 8.30pm and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage that could help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling on the A716 in the time leading up to the crash happening.

“Please contact us if you have footage or any other information.”