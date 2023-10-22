Indian restaurant in Bearsden forced to close after fire

An Indian restaurant and takeaway in Bearsden has been forced to close after the building caught fire on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service despatched six trucks and an aerial appliance to put out flames at Raji Rani on Kirk Lane after receiving a call at around noon.

A spokesperson said two crews were still on the scene dealing with the effects of the blaze at 4pm.

Management of the restaurant posted on social media: “We are very sad to let you know that there has been a fire incident at the restaurant so we will remain closed today.

“We are working on mitigating the issue as swiftly as possible, and hope to reopen soon.

“Thank you for your understanding and keep us in your best wishes.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.48 this morning to reports of a building fire at Kirk Road in Bearsden.

“We mobilised six appliances plus an aerial appliance to the scene. We remain in attendance at the moment.”