Fatal accident inquiry to take place into prisoner’s death

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) is set to take place into the death of a prisoner last year.

Alexander Jamieson, 59, died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary on August 21 2022 after falling ill at HMP Barlinnie.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for an FAI.

FAIs are mandatory when a prisoner dies in custody.

A preliminary hearing will be held on November 28 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The Fatal Accident Inquiry will take place at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Chris McNulty/Alamy/PA)

The purpose of the FAI includes determining the cause of death and the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken and could be implemented in future to minimise the risk of similar deaths.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Alexander Jamieson occurred while in legal custody and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”