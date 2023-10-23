Man appears in court charged with firearms offences By Press Association October 23 2023, 7.47pm Share Man appears in court charged with firearms offences Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6231049/man-remanded-in-custody-after-being-accused-of-having-guns-and-ammunition/ Copy Link Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) A man has appeared in court charged with firearms offences after guns and ammunition were found at a property in Glasgow. Salvatore Lupi, 38, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court but did not enter a plea. He was arrested and charged after a “significant” amount of guns and ammunition were seized at a property in Maryhill, Glasgow, on Friday. Officers from Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (Occtu) executed a search warrant at a property in Benview Street, Maryhill, around 12.55pm on Friday. During the search firearms and a quantity of ammunition were recovered. Lupi was charged with three offences under the firearms act, and one of misuse of drugs. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.