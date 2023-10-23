Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats

Firefighters battled a blaze at a block of flats.

Seven fire engines went to the scene in Lochgelly, Fife, with two height resources.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were no reports of any casualties after the fire was reported at 7.05pm.

The block of flats was on Francis Street and videos showed flames billowing from the roof.

Not my video but this is the situation in lochgelly fife right now @fire_scot please bring back @SaveN05A1 Please this is putting people life at risk with fife only having 1 height appliance available to deal with a incident like this pic.twitter.com/s8f42Z0vqf — lothian&borders999 (@danielh441) October 23, 2023

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We sent seven fire engines and two height resources.

“There were no reports of any casualties.”

Some residents were evacuated and a rest centre was set up.

Police Scotland wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Emergency services are in attendance at a building fire on Francis Street, Lochgelly.

“Officers are assisting with a number of road closures and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible.

“Some residents have been evacuated and a rest centre has been set up at the Lochgelly Centre on Bank Street for anyone affected.

“Local residents are urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.”