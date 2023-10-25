Number of corncrakes in Scotland increases for first time in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Number of corncrakes in Scotland increases for first time in five years

By Press Association
The RSPB has welcomed an increase in the number of calling male corncrakes in Scotland (Chris Gomersall/RSPB Images/PA)
The number of rare corncrake birds in Scotland has risen for the first time in five years, according to a wildlife charity.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Scotland’s annual survey recorded 870 calling male corncrakes, compared to 828 last year.

The charity says the figure takes the numbers of corncrakes in Scotland back to levels not seen since 2019 (867) and it marks an “important result” in efforts to save the birds.

Corncrakes are small brown birds which spend the winter months in Congo but migrate back to a few places in Scotland to breed.

They are recorded by counting the number of calling male birds making the distinctive “crex crex” noise at night during the breeding season.

The rise has been attributed to partnership working in corncrake areas with local communities, which the charity says has increased the quality and quantity of suitable habitats and corncrake-friendly land management practices.

The islands of Coll, Tiree and Lewis – where land management is in place to make the environment welcoming to corncrakes – have all seen significant increases in the number of males heard this year.

Over winter, vegetation corridors of irises, nettles and cow parsley are encouraged to grow by controlling how they are grazed by livestock, usually using fences, and spreading manure. The birds use these as cover from predators to move about and hide in.

In summer, later mowing dates are required to ensure their nests and chicks are not destroyed.

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall said the result this year “brings hope of a turning point”.

Rise in corncrake numbers
The RSPB has welcomed an increase in the number of calling male corncrakes in Scotland (Andy Hay/RSPB/PA)

She said: “These results are a significant moment for efforts to save corncrakes in Scotland and a real tribute to the enormous collective effort of farmers, crofters and local communities to help these birds through corncrake calling.

“While we need to see sustained rises year on year to reverse the decline in corncrake numbers, this year’s result of 870 brings hope of a turning point.

“It shows that targeting the quality and quantity of corncrake-friendly habitat and land management yields results.

“Corncrakes only live for a couple of years, so it’s vital that as many chicks as possible survive each year to make their great migration south.

“These birds used to be found across the UK, so these few areas in Scotland are very special.

“Corncrake calling has allowed us to really focus our efforts with these communities to safeguard their future here and shows the collaborative approach needed across the country to help reverse nature declines.”