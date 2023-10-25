Police revisit scene of ‘deplorable’ attack on female officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police revisit scene of ‘deplorable’ attack on female officer

By Press Association
The officer was attacked in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, on October 18 (PA)
Detectives have had an “encouraging” response from the public after revisiting the scene where a female police officer was seriously assaulted a week ago.

The 30-year-old was investigating a report of a break-in at a property on Arthur Street, Stevenston, when she was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday October 18.

She was taken to hospital in Glasgow for treatment and has since been released.

Officers returned to the scene in the North Ayrshire town on Tuesday evening this week and spoke to more than 30 people as they tried to glean information that could help the investigation.

Detective Inspector Jonny MacKinnon, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said on Wednesday: “We have had an encouraging response from those we spoke to yesterday evening and I would like to thank everyone for their support and co-operation.

“The information we have gathered is being assessed by officers and will be followed up as required.

“To seriously harm an officer who was simply doing her job and responding to a report of a crime in the community is deplorable and I would continue to urge anyone with information about what happened, who is yet to speak to us, to come forward.

“Any small piece of information could prove crucial in leading us to identify whoever is responsible.”

Two other police officers were also at the scene investigating the break-in when the attack happened at 2am last Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Fraser Normansell, area commander for North Ayrshire, said: “Our officers show their commitment to serving and protecting the public every day with no hesitation.

“It is vitally important that the local community comes forward with any information they have about this appalling attack.

“We will continue to have additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information. This can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S35-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0240 of October 18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.