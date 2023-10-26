Police confirm suspicious death in Rutherglen is being treated as murder

Police have confirmed the suspicious death of a man in Rutherglen earlier this week is now being treated as murder.

The confirmation follows a post-mortem examination of Stuart McGeachie, who was found dead in a flat in the town on Tuesday.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Farmeloan Road at the junction with Victoria Street at around 7pm.

It is understood Mr McGeachie was assaulted outside a property in Farmeloan Road before making his way to the flat.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead by emergency services on their arrival at the flat.

The investigation into Mr McGeachie’s death is being led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team and extensive inquiries are said to be ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace those responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to gather CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen a group of youths in dark clothing on bikes or scooters throughout the day on Farmeloan Road and Main Street, to get in touch as they may have vital information about the incident.

“I would also ask the group themselves to come forward as they may have seen or heard something, which could help with our inquiries.

“Stuart’s family are absolutely devastated and it’s imperative that we get them answers about his death.

“I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would again ask anyone with information, who hasn’t already spoken with officers, to contact us.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.

“Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3201 of October 24. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.