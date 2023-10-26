Police confirm suspicious death in Rutherglen is being treated as murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police confirm suspicious death in Rutherglen is being treated as murder

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information to establish the circumstances of the man’s death (PA)
Police are appealing for information to establish the circumstances of the man's death (PA)

Police have confirmed the suspicious death of a man in Rutherglen earlier this week is now being treated as murder.

The confirmation follows a post-mortem examination of Stuart McGeachie, who was found dead in a flat in the town on Tuesday.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Farmeloan Road at the junction with Victoria Street at around 7pm.

It is understood Mr McGeachie was assaulted outside a property in Farmeloan Road before making his way to the flat.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead by emergency services on their arrival at the flat.

The investigation into Mr McGeachie’s death is being led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team and extensive inquiries are said to be ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace those responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to gather CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen a group of youths in dark clothing on bikes or scooters throughout the day on Farmeloan Road and Main Street, to get in touch as they may have vital information about the incident.

“I would also ask the group themselves to come forward as they may have seen or heard something, which could help with our inquiries.

“Stuart’s family are absolutely devastated and it’s imperative that we get them answers about his death.

“I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far and would again ask anyone with information, who hasn’t already spoken with officers, to contact us.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.

“Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3201 of October 24. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.