Police appeal for information after two men assaulted

Police are appealing for information after two men were assaulted in a Scottish town.

Two men, aged 28 and 38, were attacked in fields at Waulkingmill Road, Clydebank, on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 1.55pm and both men were treated for their injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Detective Constable Nicolle Young of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1821 of October 28 2023.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.