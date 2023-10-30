Police appeal after man, 23, dies in Scottish Borders car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal after man, 23, dies in Scottish Borders car crash

By Press Association
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)
The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)

Police are appealing for information following the death of a 23-year-old man in a road crash in the Scottish Borders.

Two cars collided on the A7 near Heriot, south of the junction for Tynehead, at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the 23-year-old, who was driving a black Audi A3, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the other vehicle, a black Range Rover, were injured in the collision.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, and two children aged nine and 15, were taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.

The road was closed for a time to allow collision investigators to conduct inquiries.

Sergeant David Waddell, of Police Scotland, said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances, and I would ask any members of the public who have not spoken to us yet, to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcams or home-recording equipment to check their footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1884 of October 29.