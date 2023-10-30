Death of man found injured in close treated as suspicious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death of man found injured in close treated as suspicious

By Press Association
Police are treating the death of 52-year-old Alastair Campbell as suspicious (PA)
The death of a man who was found injured in a common close is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Police were called after receiving reports of an injured man in a common close on Renfield Street in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, at around 3am on Monday.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named as 52-year-old Alastair Campbell, from the town.

Alastair Campbell (Police Scotland/PA)

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances into Mr Campbell’s death and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The death is being probed by Police Scotland’s major investigations team.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Our thoughts are with Alastair’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We’ll continue to support them throughout our inquiries.

“It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to Alastair, and I’m appealing to the public for help to do that.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch. If you have dashcam footage, private CCTV or doorbell footage, please bring it to our attention.

“I want to reassure the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area while we carry out extensive inquiries into the incident. Anyone with information or concerns can also speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 0243 of October 30.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.