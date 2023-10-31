Suspect arrested after man dies from injuries in block of flats

A suspect has been arrested after a man died from injuries in a communal area of a block of flats.

Police were called after receiving reports of an injured man in a common close in Renfield Street in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, at around 3am on Monday.

Alastair Campbell, 52, who was found dead in Renfrewshire (Police Scotland/PA)

Alastair Campbell, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and has been released pending further enquiries.