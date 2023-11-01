New payment system to incentivise dentists staying in NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New payment system to incentivise dentists staying in NHS

By Press Association
A new NHS dentist payment structure will be in place from November 1 (Rui Vieira/PA)
A new payment system which will increase funding to dentists and incentivise them to stay in the NHS has come into effect.

Dental teams providing NHS care and treatment will receive increased fees under a new payment structure to help them provide a comprehensive range of treatment.

The Scottish Government said the new structure will streamline payments, cut bureaucracy and give them greater authority over the treatments offered.

Check-ups will continue to be free for all patients, with pregnant women and new mothers, those claiming certain benefits, and the under-26s remaining exempt from treatment charges – around a quarter of all adult NHS dental patients.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Government was criticised for moving the standard dental check-up recall from six months to 12 months.

Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said the government had “shifted the goalposts”.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said: “Our aim with this payment reform is to incentivise dentists to remain in the NHS, provide long-term sustainability to the sector, and improve access for patients.

“Replacing the existing fees with a new improved set will allow dentists to provide a full range of NHS care and treatment, while those unable to pay will continue to get help.

“All patients will continue to receive free NHS dental examinations and I want to reassure those who are exempt from NHS dental charges – including children and young people under 26, and those on certain benefits – they will continue to receive free care and treatment.

“People on a low income are also eligible for support, details of which can be found on NHS Inform.”

A new campaign has also been launched called Brush Up which aims to help people know where to get information and help to meet the costs.

General Dental Council chairman Lord Toby Harris said: “It’s important that everyone knows what to expect from dental healthcare. Dental professionals across the UK understand that patients’ interests must come first.

“They also know that this principle is woven through their professional standards. Everyone should have confidence that the whole dental team will continue to prioritise patients’ interests.”