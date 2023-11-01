‘Moronic’ behaviour of youths behind Dundee disorder condemned

A group of children who went on a Halloween rampage in Dundee exactly a year after a riot in the city have been branded “moronic” by the council leader.

Around 50 youngsters, some reportedly primary school children, terrorised the Kirkton area on Tuesday night, setting off fireworks and starting an illegal bonfire.

Police were called at 7.45pm to disorder in the Beauly Avenue and Beauly Square areas, with youths throwing stones at the window of an empty house and torching wheelie bins.

Last year, rioters targeted emergency services in the same area and police had been anticipating a repeat of the disorder this year.

The behaviour was branded “moronic” by John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, while Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said there was “no justification” for it.

Mr Alexander told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It’s calm this morning.

“The crowd, of around 50 folk, dissipated around 9.30pm to 10pm last night and the clean-up operation is very much in full sway, cleaning up the mess that was created.

“The scenes were completely appalling, moronic is the right description for what we saw.

“We had anticipated there might be some issues, there was a significant amount of intelligence gathering by Police Scotland in particular.

“But of course you don’t know exactly how things are going to transpire and no matter how much you prepare, you don’t know how it is going to unfold.

“It makes me incredibly angry, my mum and dad stay a couple of streets away.

“As a parent looking at the ages of some of those young people, I’m appalled.

“The whole situation makes me incredibly angry and sad – not only for those young people but for the wider community who it does not reflect

“It was a group of 50 out of a community of thousands, they are not representative of Kirkton.”

Police said they aim to identify everyone involved in the disorder (PA)

Mr Alexander said wheelie bins had been damaged and an empty property had been targeted by a group throwing stones.

He added: “It’s little solace the fact that it was empty. Criminal damage is criminal damage.

“The fact that they took it upon themselves to throw stones and smash windows shows you how much care they have for their own community.

“While the disruption was less than last year, the pictures emanating from Kirkton clearly paint a very sad and unhelpful picture.”

Mr Davison, the local policing commander for Tayside division, said: “There is no justification for this behaviour, and it will not be tolerated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify everyone involved.

“The safety of our communities is our main priority, and I would like to reassure the public in that we continue to work closely with our multi-agency partners during this Halloween and bonfire period.

“We have specially trained colleagues from public order units to support our local policing teams when there is a risk of harm, such as fireworks being used recklessly, illegal bonfires and items being thrown.”