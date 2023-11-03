Storms meant ‘miserable start’ to festive trading for retailers, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Storms meant ‘miserable start’ to festive trading for retailers, figures show

By Press Association
The Scottish Retail Consortium said bad weather last month meant a ‘miserable start’ to the crucial Christmas trading period (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Scottish Retail Consortium said bad weather last month meant a ‘miserable start’ to the crucial Christmas trading period (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Recent storms which battered Scotland took a “heavy toll” on shopper numbers, retail leaders have said.

Shopper footfall last month was 6.5% down when compared to September, and 5.5% down on October 2022, figures supplied by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) show.

The latest regular SRC-Sensormatic IQ data reveals the fall in Scotland was larger than south of the border, where footfall was down 5.3% in October.

The retail body said the figures – which also show the number of Scots visiting shopping centres was down 2.7% in October compared to the same month last year – make for a “miserable start” to the crucial Christmas trading period.

While footfall in Edinburgh increased 0.5% – making it the best performing city in the UK – in Glasgow, shopper numbers were down 8.9%.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Scotland was battered by repeated and prolonged storms in October. The widespread use of severe weather alerts affecting large swathes of the country saw Scots advised to avoid travelling on several occasions during the month.

“Unsurprisingly, the appalling conditions and repeated deluges and disruption exerted a heavy toll on shopper footfall, which slumped to its weakest monthly performance of 2023.”

The October figures brought recent improvements to a “shuddering halt”, Mr Lonsdale added, saying Glasgow had recorded its weakest performance since March 2021.

He added: “In footfall terms, October was a miserable start to the so-called golden quarter of festive trading.

The data shows Glasgow last month recorded its weakest performance for footfall since March 2021 (John Linton/PA)

“With luck, in many instances it may only lead to a deferment of purchases. Hopefully, the introduction of discounted peak rail fares, falling shop price inflation, and news of a council tax freeze should buoy consumer confidence and store visits.

“With the clock ticking down to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement and subsequent Scottish Budget, we’d encourage policy makers to pursue further measures to lift consumers’ spirits and avoid adding any pressures on to household finances.”

Andy Sumpter of Sensormatic Solutions, said: “October saw overall footfall decline again year-on-year, off the back of subdued September figures, with shopper traffic regionally impacted by Storm Babet, which delivered the most severe and widespread disruptive weather of the year to date.

“The ongoing cost-of-living pressure continues, despite inflationary easing, to impact shopper behaviour through October.”