Two children among five pedestrians hit by car

Two children were among five pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

Police were called to a report of a crash in Cowgate, Edinburgh, at around 6.55pm on Thursday.

Officers said five people were struck by a Volkswagen Golf which also hit a stationary taxi.

An 11-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl, two women aged 50 and 42, and a 54-year-old man were taken to hospital.

The 50-year-old woman remains in hospital in a stable condition while the others have since been released.

Police said a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Thursday November 2, officers were called to a report of a road crash on Cowgate, Edinburgh.

“Two women aged 50 and 42 years, a 54-year-old man, an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl had been struck by a Volkswagen Golf.

“The car had also struck a stationary taxi being driven by a 50-year-old man.

“The pedestrians were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 50-year-old woman’s condition is described by hospital staff as stable.

“The others were released after treatment. The driver of the taxi was uninjured.”

Police said the investigation is continuing.