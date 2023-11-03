Seven youths charged after 15-year-old injured in park incident

Seven youths have been charged following the alleged attempted murder of a 15-year-old in a park.

The incident occurred at about 7.50pm on Saturday October 21 in Linn Park, Glasgow.

The 15-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said seven youths, all males aged between 13 and 15, have been charged in connection with the incident.

They will be reported to the procurator fiscal and are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.