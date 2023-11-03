SPFL backs That Guy campaign to tackle inappropriate attitudes

Scotland’s professional football body is supporting a campaign urging men to challenge inappropriate behaviour by their peers.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) is backing the That Guy campaign, which focuses on the positive role sport can play in influencing men’s attitudes and encouraging them to speak out against behaviour which could lead to sexual offending.

This weekend, football fans will see the campaign featuring at the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden in Glasgow as Hibs take on Aberdeen and Hearts play Rangers.

Scottish Rugby has already joined the campaign.

Social media influencers will share advice on how men can get off the sidelines and safely challenge inappropriate banter and behaviour that makes women feel unsafe.

The Scottish Professional Football League is backing Police Scotland’s @ThatGuyScotland sexual crime prevention campaign. Find out more: https://t.co/wxWsLkQy8n Join the conversation: https://t.co/qrWYfSCR71 pic.twitter.com/SuMZuEZXaL — SPFL (@spfl) November 3, 2023

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Bex Smith said: “Not all men are a threat to women, but all men have the opportunity to help tackle the attitudes and actions that make women feel unsafe in everyday life.

“Banter and other behaviours that are abusive or derogatory towards women can seem harmless in the changing room or on a night out with friends, but these behaviours are rooted in male entitlement, and if left untackled could lead to offending.

“It’s up to men to take action, step in, have a word with a friend and stop sexual offending before it starts.”

Calum Beattie, chief operating officer for the SPFL, said: “Football’s position as Scotland’s national sport enables it to play a uniquely positive and influential role in society.

“A number of SPFL clubs have previously participated in That Guy, and we’re proud to lend our further support to this award-winning and important campaign.

“We look forward to helping tens of thousands of supporters to learn more about its important message during the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.”