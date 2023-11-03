SPFL backs That Guy campaign to tackle inappropriate attitudes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SPFL backs That Guy campaign to tackle inappropriate attitudes

By Press Association
This weekend’s fixtures at Hampden will see the ‘That Guy’ campaign feature (PA)
Scotland’s professional football body is supporting a campaign urging men to challenge inappropriate behaviour by their peers.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) is backing the That Guy campaign, which focuses on the positive role sport can play in influencing men’s attitudes and encouraging them to speak out against behaviour which could lead to sexual offending.

This weekend, football fans will see the campaign featuring at the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden in Glasgow as Hibs take on Aberdeen and Hearts play Rangers.

Scottish Rugby has already joined the campaign.

Social media influencers will share advice on how men can get off the sidelines and safely challenge inappropriate banter and behaviour that makes women feel unsafe.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Bex Smith said: “Not all men are a threat to women, but all men have the opportunity to help tackle the attitudes and actions that make women feel unsafe in everyday life.

“Banter and other behaviours that are abusive or derogatory towards women can seem harmless in the changing room or on a night out with friends, but these behaviours are rooted in male entitlement, and if left untackled could lead to offending.

“It’s up to men to take action, step in, have a word with a friend and stop sexual offending before it starts.”

Calum Beattie, chief operating officer for the SPFL, said: “Football’s position as Scotland’s national sport enables it to play a uniquely positive and influential role in society.

“A number of SPFL clubs have previously participated in That Guy, and we’re proud to lend our further support to this award-winning and important campaign.

“We look forward to helping tens of thousands of supporters to learn more about its important message during the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.”