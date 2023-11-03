Investigation launched into gun shots heard in broad daylight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Investigation launched into gun shots heard in broad daylight

By Press Association
An investigation has been launched after gun shots were heard in broad daylight at a block of flats in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An investigation has been launched after gun shots were heard in broad daylight at a block of flats in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An investigation has been launched after gun shots were heard in broad daylight at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired on Greendykes Road in the city at around 10.15am on Thursday.

Further inquiries found shots were also fired earlier that morning around 3.05am.

The act was described as “reckless” with “no regard” for members of the public by the investigating officer.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat, from Gayfield crime investigation department, said police were particularly interested in a male on an electric motorcycle with a pillion passenger around the time of both incidents.

There were no injuries, but windows were damaged.

Police believe the attack was targeted.

DS Howat added: “Whilst this may have been intended as a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately.

“The second incident was in broad daylight and there were people in the street at the time.

“Thankfully no-one was injured but this was a reckless act with no regard for members of the public.

“It is imperative that we find those responsible and for that we need the help of the local community.

“I know that people may be reluctant to come forward and so I would encourage the use of Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously.

“Officers have been in the area since the attack checking CCTV and speaking to local residents.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or doorbell camera footage, or from motorists driving on Greendykes Road or the surrounding roads between 3am and 3.30am, and 10am and 10.30am. Their footage could prove very useful to our inquiry.

“High visibility officers remain on patrol in the area, and I would urge people to speak to officers with regard to any concerns or provide information.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 0961 of Thursday, November 2, 2023, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.