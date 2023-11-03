Investigation launched into gun shots heard in broad daylight

An investigation has been launched after gun shots were heard in broad daylight at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired on Greendykes Road in the city at around 10.15am on Thursday.

Further inquiries found shots were also fired earlier that morning around 3.05am.

The act was described as “reckless” with “no regard” for members of the public by the investigating officer.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat, from Gayfield crime investigation department, said police were particularly interested in a male on an electric motorcycle with a pillion passenger around the time of both incidents.

There were no injuries, but windows were damaged.

Police believe the attack was targeted.

DS Howat added: “Whilst this may have been intended as a targeted attack, the fact is that a number of shots were fired indiscriminately.

“The second incident was in broad daylight and there were people in the street at the time.

“Thankfully no-one was injured but this was a reckless act with no regard for members of the public.

“It is imperative that we find those responsible and for that we need the help of the local community.

“I know that people may be reluctant to come forward and so I would encourage the use of Crimestoppers where information can be given anonymously.

“Officers have been in the area since the attack checking CCTV and speaking to local residents.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV or doorbell camera footage, or from motorists driving on Greendykes Road or the surrounding roads between 3am and 3.30am, and 10am and 10.30am. Their footage could prove very useful to our inquiry.

“High visibility officers remain on patrol in the area, and I would urge people to speak to officers with regard to any concerns or provide information.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 0961 of Thursday, November 2, 2023, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.