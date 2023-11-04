Kirk’s Moderator gifts Pope Francis Scottish artwork to display in Vatican

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirk’s Moderator gifts Pope Francis Scottish artwork to display in Vatican

By Press Association
Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Chuch of Scotland met Pope Francis at the Vatican (Divisione Produzione Fotografica Citta del Vaticano/Church of Scotland/PA)
Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Chuch of Scotland met Pope Francis at the Vatican (Divisione Produzione Fotografica Citta del Vaticano/Church of Scotland/PA)

Pope Francis was “very taken” by Scottish artwork gifted by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton met with the Pope at the Apostolic Palace, his official residence in Vatican City.

She gifted a print of Throwaway People by modern-day folk artist Michael McVeigh. His paintings depict everyday life in Scotland, with the particular artwork expressing the plight of those on the margins of society.

In gifting the print, the Moderator said the Pope was “very, very taken by it” and wanted Mr McVeigh to receive a gift as a thanks.

Rev Foster-Fulton, who was appointed Moderator in May, said: “It was an extraordinary morning with Pope Francis and we talked about a great many important things.

“One of the gifts that I gave to him is a print by the artist Michael McVeigh, who sells his work on the corner of Rose Street in Edinburgh and has had an exhibition at the Scottish Gallery.

“It is called the Throwaway People and it is his expression of the fragility of life and how easy it is to fall through the cracks.

“It is a print that I have remembered forever and I said to Pope Francis, who has dedicated his life to try and make sure that does not happen, that I wanted him to have that picture.

“He took it and turned it over and wrote something on the back in Italian so he would remember and was very, very taken by it.

“He asked me to give one of his gifts to Michael McVeigh and say thank you from him and I think that is pretty cool.”

The Moderator also discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, and well as the war in Ukraine.

She said: “We talked how we both recognise ourselves in what is happening to the ordinary people there and how we need to recognise our common humanity more openly.”