Second man charged over death

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man.

Alastair Campbell, 52, died after he was found seriously injured in a common close on Renfield Street in Renfrew, Renfrewshire, at around 3am on October 30.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Campbell’s death and will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Last week, James Cook, 47, was charged with murder and attempted robbery in connection with the incident when he appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.

He made no plea or declaration and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.