Police appeal for information on whereabouts of boy, 16, missing since Saturday

Police are appealing for information on a teenage boy who has been missing since Saturday.

Reece Smith, 16, was reported missing from the Greenock area at around 10am on November 4.

He has not been seen since.

Police Scotland described him as 6ft tall with brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a green Nike tracksuit and grey trainers.

Police said his family have become increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you are able to assist police with information, contact 101, quoting reference number 3026 of November 4.