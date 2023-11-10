Woman made to feel like ‘nuisance’ by care home staff, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman made to feel like ‘nuisance’ by care home staff, inquiry hears

By Press Association
The probe continues (Jane Barlow/PA)
The probe continues (Jane Barlow/PA)

A woman whose husband was in a care home during the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic said she was made to feel like a “nuisance” by staff, an inquiry has heard.

Alina Duncan, from the Care Home Relatives Scotland group, gave evidence to the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry on Friday.

Her husband, James Duncan, known as Jim, was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia in 2008 when he was 55.

He went into care in 2016.

Mrs Duncan told the inquiry it was difficult to keep in touch with her husband in the early stages of the pandemic because the care home did not have broadband.

The care home attempted to put in place new ways for families to contact loved ones such as iPads, but Mr Duncan struggled with his eyesight and was not able to use these devices.

Mrs Duncan said she “couldn’t understand” why she was unable to see her husband.

She told the inquiry she called the care home every day for an update on Mr Duncan, but felt staff were not giving her enough information about him.

Senior counsel to the inquiry Stuart Gale KC asked Mrs Duncan: “Did you feel like a nuisance for phoning so much?”

Mrs Duncan responded: “Very much so. I was told on a few occasions: ‘Look, we are very busy, we can’t just answer the phone all day.’”

The inquiry heard Mrs Duncan noticed a decline in standards at the care home which Mr Duncan had been a resident of since 2016.

She did not see her husband for 17 weeks in 2020, she told the inquiry.

Mrs Duncan told the inquiry her father-in-law was in the same care home as her husband, and she received a call one day from the home to tell her that her father-in-law was dying.

She said care home staff told her to do a Covid test and she could go down to be with her father-in-law.

Lord Brailsford at his desk
Chair of the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry, Lord Brailsford (Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

But later, the inquiry heard, Mrs Duncan was told by staff: “Well, you can’t just sit here all day.”

Mrs Duncan insisted that her father-in-law see his son, her husband, and the staff brought him over at 8pm.

She said: “The weather was horrendous, it was wet, Jim didn’t understand what was going on.

“He wasn’t happy when he came in and he started shouting.

“His dad couldn’t understand it and asked him what was wrong.

“Eventually I said: ‘Just take him away’.

“His dad had seen him. It was awful.”

Mrs Duncan also faced opposition to being her husband’s designated visitor from the care home.

She said: “I had spent my time phoning public health, phoning the Care Commission.

“They both said, when I described Jim’s condition: ‘Absolutely you should be the designated visitor. You should be getting in, his condition allows it.

“But the care home very much were, well, no.

“It was only after a lot of pleading, a lot of shouting they actually did let me in.”

Mrs Duncan had found out about the designated visitor status through the Care Home Relatives Scotland Facebook page.

Another witness to the inquiry on Friday, Lucy Challoner, told the inquiry she found out information about essential visitor status and designated visitor status through similar social media networks.

Both women said they did not hear about visitor status from their respective relatives’ care homes.

In her written statement, Mrs Duncan said: “The care home made me feel like a criminal for wanting to see Jim.”

Mr Gale asked her what made her feel like a criminal.

Mrs Duncan said: “Some of the comments that were made.

“If you had to make an appointment, sometimes I think I was constantly just on their backs. I was a wee bit younger so I was able to do that.

“Particularly the office staff and the manager were just like: ‘We can’t let you do that because everyone will want to do that.’

“Some of the comments were just really not nice.”

Mr Duncan died in August 2022.

The inquiry, before Lord Brailsford, continues.