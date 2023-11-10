BBC announces death of former Scottish political journalist Colin MacKay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

BBC announces death of former Scottish political journalist Colin MacKay

By Press Association
Former BBC journalist Colin Mackay has died at 79 (BBC/PA)
Former BBC journalist Colin Mackay has died at 79 (BBC/PA)

The BBC has announced the death of former political journalist Colin MacKay at 79.

Mr MacKay, who also worked for STV for almost 20 years, retired from BBC News in 2008 but continued there on a freelance basis until weeks ago.

On the broadcaster’s website, the BBC said he interviewed seven prime ministers, including Margaret Thatcher.

Mr MacKay began his career in broadcast journalism in the 1960s, working at Border TV and Grampian TV before becoming political editor at STV in 1973.

After leaving STV, he joined BBC Radio Scotland, presenting People and Power on a weekly basis.

He went on to present Politics Tonight.

In a quote on the BBC’s website, Gary Smith, head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland, said Mr MacKay was a “brilliant political journalist, wonderful colleague, and lovely man”.

He added: “In the busy world of journalism he was – to the end – a pillar of the old-fashioned values of courtesy, humour and erudition.

“I know he will be much missed by those he worked with at the BBC and STV, by politicians from all parties across Scotland, and by the audiences of the many programmes he presented over the years.”

On X, formerly Twitter, a number of tributes from the news and political spheres were posted.

Colin Mackay, political editor for STV News, who shares the same name and former job title of Mr MacKay, wrote: “Very sad to hear of the death of Colin Mackay, former Political Editor at STV and formerly of Radio Clyde and BBC Scotland.

“He was a great broadcaster, interviewer and a lovely person.”

Journalist Neil Drysdale wrote: “Very sad news. Colin was an excellent, and scrupulously fair journalist and a very decent, congenial man!

“Condolences to his family! (Too many good people have gone already this month!)”

Former SNP MP Alex Neil wrote: “This is very sad news. Colin was a really nice guy. He was so professional that nobody other than himself knew his political affiliation if he had one.

“Very very sorry to hear of his death. RIP Colin”

Former deputy first minister John Swinney said: “Such sad news. Colin was a magnificent broadcaster of the highest standards, accompanied by unfailing courtesy.”

BBC Scotland was contacted for comment.