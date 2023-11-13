Firefighters extinguish blaze at court By Press Association November 13 2023, 12.23pm Share Firefighters extinguish blaze at court Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6256538/firefighters-extinguish-blaze-at-court/ Copy Link Firefighters were called to Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday morning (John Linton/PA) Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a court building. Three fire engines and a high-reach appliance went to Paisley Sheriff Court in St James Street in the Renfrewshire town when the alarm was raised at 9.24am on Monday. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. There were no reports of any injuries.