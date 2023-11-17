Police revisit scene where shots fired two weeks ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Police revisit scene where shots fired two weeks ago

By Press Association
Police say it was a targeted attack (Yui Mok/PA)
Police say it was a targeted attack (Yui Mok/PA)

Police have had an “encouraging” response after revisiting the scene where shots were fired at flats in Edinburgh in what detectives believe was a targeted attack.

At around 10.15am on Thursday November 2, police were called to a report of gunshots bring fired at a block of flats on the capital’s Greendykes Road.

Police carried out inquiries at the time and discovered shots were also fired towards the same building at around 4.30am the same morning.

Nobody was injured, but windows were damaged and police are continuing to treat the incident as a targeted attack.

On Thursday morning, officers from Gayfield CID returned to the area.

They spoke with a number of motorists and pedestrians in an effort to jog their memories and gain information on two people seen on bicycles in the area around the time of both incidents.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat said: “The response from the public has been encouraging and information gained yesterday, and over the last two weeks, will no doubt assist in our inquiry to identify the suspects.

“I am again appealing to anyone who has any information which may assist us and who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be relevant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0961 of November 2 2023.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.