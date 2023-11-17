Police revisit scene where shots fired two weeks ago

Police have had an “encouraging” response after revisiting the scene where shots were fired at flats in Edinburgh in what detectives believe was a targeted attack.

At around 10.15am on Thursday November 2, police were called to a report of gunshots bring fired at a block of flats on the capital’s Greendykes Road.

Police carried out inquiries at the time and discovered shots were also fired towards the same building at around 4.30am the same morning.

Nobody was injured, but windows were damaged and police are continuing to treat the incident as a targeted attack.

On Thursday morning, officers from Gayfield CID returned to the area.

They spoke with a number of motorists and pedestrians in an effort to jog their memories and gain information on two people seen on bicycles in the area around the time of both incidents.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Howat said: “The response from the public has been encouraging and information gained yesterday, and over the last two weeks, will no doubt assist in our inquiry to identify the suspects.

“I am again appealing to anyone who has any information which may assist us and who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be relevant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0961 of November 2 2023.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.