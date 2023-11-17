Street closed as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 32

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a woman in Moray.

Emergency services were called out to Anderson Drive in Elgin at about 7.20pm on Thursday, where the 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are treating the death as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination.

Officers remain on the scene and have closed off the street while inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday November 16.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances”.