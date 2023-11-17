Bomb squad to carry out controlled explosion after ‘hazardous’ material found By Press Association November 17 2023, 3.48pm Share Bomb squad to carry out controlled explosion after ‘hazardous’ material found Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6263214/bomb-squad-to-carry-out-controlled-explosion-after-hazardous-material-found/ Copy Link A police bomb squad will carry out a controlled explosion at a property in Fife after ‘potentially hazardous’ material was found (PA Archive) A bomb disposal squad will carry out a controlled explosion in a Fife town after “historic” potentially hazardous material was found at a property. The items were found in containers in Elgin Street, Dunfermline on Thursday. Police said that the Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team will carry out a controlled explosion at the scene and advised people to avoid the area. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The items are historic and require to be disposed of safely on site. “Members of the public should avoid the surrounding area and local residents are asked to close their doors and windows as a precaution.”