Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion on ‘historic’ material found in home

A bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion in a Fife town after “historic” potentially hazardous material was found at a property.

The items were found in containers in Elgin Street, Dunfermline, on Thursday, and Police Scotland said they “require to be disposed of safely on site”, advising neighbours to avoid the area.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) experts carried out a “small” controlled explosion at the scene just after 3pm.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Around 3.10pm on Friday November 17, EOD carried out a small controlled explosion in Elgin Street, Dunfermline, to safely dispose of potentially hazardous material which was discovered within a property yesterday.”