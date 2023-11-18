Two men arrested in connection with Inverness death

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in the Highlands.

Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found with serious injuries at a property in St Ninian Drive, Inverness, at around 12.10am on Sunday November 12.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Saturday, police confirmed two men, aged 21 and 28, had been arrested in connection with Mr MacGillivray’s death.

Two men, aged 21 and 28, have been arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Ross MacGillivray in Inverness. Read more: https://t.co/2uNv1vhgGo pic.twitter.com/orT6djhfTI — Police Scotland Inverness (@PSOSInverness) November 18, 2023

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall from Police Scotland’ major investigations team said:

“Incidents such as this are thankfully very rare in the Highlands and we fully appreciate the impact this tragedy has had in the local community and across Inverness.

“An extensive police presence remains in the area, including detectives from our Major Investigation Team and local officers from Highland and Islands Division.”

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr MacGillivray’s family previously remembered him as a “loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him”.

The family added: “He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten.

“We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”