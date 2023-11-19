Two men charged over death of 36-year-old in Inverness

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another man in Inverness.

Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found with serious injuries at a property in St Ninian Drive, Inverness, at around 12.10am on November 12.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ross MacGillivray, 36, was found dead at a property in Inverness (Police Scotland/PA)

On Sunday, Police Scotland confirmed two men – aged 21 and 28 – had been charged in connection with his death.

They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

In a statement previously released through Police Scotland, Mr MacGillivray’s family remembered him as a “loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him”.

The family added: “He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten.

“We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”