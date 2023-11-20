Man to appear in court after car was ‘intentionally driven’ at pedestrian

Police have launched an attempted murder inquiry after a car was allegedly deliberately driven at a man in East Dunbartonshire.

At about 5am on Sunday November 19, police were called to a report of a disturbance after an Audi Q7 was allegedly intentionally driven towards the man.

The car subsequently crashed into a premises on Spey Road, Bearsden.

There were no reported injuries.

a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He will appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday November 20.

The driver and a passenger of the Audi left the scene.

Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben of Police Scotland said: “No-one was injured and our inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious, to come forward.

“It is important we gather as much information as possible, and any small detail could prove vital.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or private CCTV footage.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0710 of Sunday November 19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.