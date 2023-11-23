Man charged over alleged attempted murder in Bearsden

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder on a suburban street.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at about 5am on Sunday after an Audi Q7 was allegedly driven at a man and subsequently crashed into premises on Spey Road.

There were no reports of any injuries following the incident.

Police said a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and is due to appear in court in due course.

A 40-year-old man was previously arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance.