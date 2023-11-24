Police investigating woman’s murder launch online portal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigating woman’s murder launch online portal

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information on the death of Kiesha Donaghy (David Cheskin/PA)
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Moray have launched an online portal where members of the public can share information with police.

Lucretia, known as Kiesha, Donaghy, was found dead in her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin on Thursday November 16 when officers were called to the property at around 7.20pm.

Police are carrying out “extensive” investigations and urged anyone with information to contact them.

The inquiry is being led by Police Scotland’s major investigation team.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out and I am appealing to anyone who spoke to Kiesha in the days leading up to her death or who was in the Anderson Drive area between 4.30pm on Wednesday, 15 November, and 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November, and saw anything that may assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“We are also keen to get hold of any dash cam, private CCTV or doorbell footage from around this time.

“The information you have may seem small or insignificant, but it could be the vital piece we need.

“You will see significant police presence in the area whilst our investigation is ongoing.

“Kiesha’s family and friends will continue to be supported throughout our enquiries. It’s vital we find out exactly what happened to her and I’m appealing to the public for help to do that.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, then please get in touch as soon as you can.”

The online portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S41-PO1

People can also pass information to police by calling 101 and quoting reference 3250 of Thursday November 16 2023 or by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.