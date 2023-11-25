Man dies following two-vehicle crash

A man has died following a collision involving a lorry and a van in Dumfries and Galloway.

The crash involved a Volvo motor lorry and a Ford Transit motor van and happened on the A75, near Shennanton Bridge, Kirkcowan, Newton Stewart, at around 6.15pm on Friday.

Police said the driver of the van, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Officers are continuing to offer support as our inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of this crash.

“To allow us to establish the circumstances surrounding this crash, I am urging any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were on the road and saw these vehicles prior to the crash, or if you have any dashcam footage of the area around the time, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2867 of November 24.