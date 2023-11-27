University of Glasgow launches campaign against gender-based violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

University of Glasgow launches campaign against gender-based violence

By Press Association
The campaign was recommended by an independent review of the university’s policies and processes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A Scottish university has launched a new campaign to highlight its work on gender-based violence.

The University of Glasgow created its Together Against Gender-Based Violence campaign in a bid to promote an improved approach to tackling the issue.

Launched by the university, the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), as well as a number of student bodies and colleagues from across the institution, the campaign coincides with the UN’s 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

It is hoped the initiative will make policies on gender-based violence clearer, resources more accessible and reporting processes more straightforward.

It also strives to educate the university community on different forms of gender-based violence.

The campaign was recommended by an independent review of the university’s policies and processes, conducted by Morag Ross KC last year.

A major factor in the campaign is an art installation by Glasgow-based visual artist Molly Hankinson.

The exhibition explores various themes related to gender-based violence, including consent, education and allyship.

Ms Hankinson said: “The campaign against gender-based violence was the perfect opportunity for me to create a body of work that was reflective of my own values and create something that was interrogative but celebratory, which is the balance that I like to strike in my own practice.

“I want to spark questions around the themes in the campaign, hopefully in a way that’s strong and assertive. It’s about taking accountability for the past – but also drawing a line and looking forward to the future.”

Professor Sara Carter, the University of Glasgow’s gender equality champion, vice principal and head of the College of Social Sciences, said: “We are proud to launch our new Together Against Gender-Based Violence campaign and share the progress the university has made in tackling gender-based violence since the Morag Ross KC report.

“From improvements in policy and procedures to the fantastic new art exhibition and educational resources, this is the start of a conversation for our community, and we want everyone to be a part of it.

“The university is committed to further progress and ensuring our community feels respected and safe on our campuses.”

Hailie Pentleton-Owens, Students’ Representative Council president, said: “We endorse and support this campaign, whilst recognising that the university still has a lot of work to do to rebuild trust in its approach to gender-based violence.

“The SRC will continue to hold the university accountable, ensuring the student voice is heard and support is further improved.”

The exhibition is open to the public and features in the University of Glasgow’s James McCune Smith Learning Hub.

The art will remain on display in the building until the end of January.