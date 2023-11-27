Fresh appeal for information on man missing for more than a year

Police have renewed an appeal for information to help trace a hillwalker who was reported missing in Scotland over a year ago.

James Macher, 55, of Belshill in Lanarkshire, was last seen in Airdrie at about 4pm on Monday May 30 last year.

His car, a Suzuki Swift, was later traced at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar in Argyll the following day.

Police said at the time of his disappearance Mr Macher may have also travelled through the Tyndrum area.

He is described as 5ft 6in, of athletic build with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing khaki coloured trousers, a dark hooded jacket, dark t-shirt, dark baseball cap and dark coloured boots.

Inspector Alex Clark said: “James has now been missing for over a year. Despite extensive police inquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.”

Police have urged anyone with information on Mr Macher’s whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0985 of May 31 2022. They have said any new information will be fully investigated.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Macher but to call police if they have any information.