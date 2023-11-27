Staff at food wholesaler win pay rise of up to 23.2%, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff at food wholesaler win pay rise of up to 23.2%, says union

By Press Association
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the deal was an ‘excellent example’ of the union’s work (Jacob King/PA)
Staff at a food wholesaler in Motherwell have secured a pay rise of up to 23.2%, a trade union has announced.

Workers at Brake Brothers in the North Lanarkshire town will take home an increase of between 19.3% and 23.2% following “constructive” negotiations between Unite the union and management.

The deal also includes the creation of a £300 December bonus and access to an attendance bonus of £750.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, talked up the importance of her union following the bumper deal.

“The Brake Brothers wage deal is an excellent example of how good Unite is negotiating a substantial pay increase for our members.

“Some workers will receive a rise of up to 23.2%. Unite does what it says on the tin, we deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

The union’s industrial officer, Pat McIlvogue, said: “Unite is delighted to deliver a major pay victory for over 400 workers at Brake Brothers.

“The pay offer was made following constructive negotiations with the company after our emphatic mandate for industrial action at the Newhouse facility.”

As well as the financial offer, Unite has also agreed to work with the firm on a £10 million extension to the site, due to open in 2026, which could create up to 100 new jobs in North Lanarkshire.