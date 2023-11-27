Arrests made after police officer injured with brick in weekend of disorder

Police have made a number of arrests in the aftermath of “large-scale” disorder said to have occurred in an East Ayrshire town over the weekend.

The arrests come after officers attended several incidents in Auchinleck from Friday through to Sunday, including one on Old Avenue on Saturday reportedly involving a large crowd.

A male officer was injured with a brick during one of the incidents and required hospital treatment.

Police have pledged to trace all those who took part in disturbances over the weekend and said further arrests were possible.

Chief Superintendent Raymond Higgins said: “This type of disorder causes fear and alarm to residents and I would like to reassure the local community that enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area and anyone with concerns should speak to officers. We’re committed to identifying those responsible and taking further action.

“Unfortunately, during the incidents, some of those gathered became extremely hostile towards police.

“Our officers attended to ensure public safety. For them to be attacked while doing their jobs is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“An officer was injured by a brick during the disorder and he had to be taken to hospital for treatment before being released.

“Anyone who thinks they may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist us in our investigation is urged to come forward.”

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2137 of November 25. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.