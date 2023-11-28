Police name man who died in car collision outside football stadium

Police have named a 76-year-old man who died after being involved in a car crash outside a Scottish football stadium at the weekend.

James Maxwell Johnstone was driving a Vauxhall Crossland when it collided with two parked cars and pedestrians in Lochfield Road near Queen of the South’s stadium Palmerston Park, Dumfries, at around 5.50pm on Saturday.

Mr Johnstone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 12-year-old boys and a man aged 46 who were also injured in the crash were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Their injuries were described as non-life threatening at the weekend.

Police Sergeant Wayne Carnochan of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnstone’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”