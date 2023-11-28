People feel safer on the streets than they did a decade ago, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

People feel safer on the streets than they did a decade ago, survey finds

By Press Association
Most adults surveyed expressed confidence in the effectiveness of their local police (PA)
Most adults surveyed expressed confidence in the effectiveness of their local police (PA)

The Scottish public considered themselves safer on the streets from criminals last year than they did over a decade ago, according to a national survey.

The latest Scottish Crime and Justice Survey also showed the proportion of people experiencing specific types of crime covered by the analysis was at an historic low.

Members of the public who took part in the survey were asked about their experiences of violent crime and property crime, including personal theft, other household theft and vandalism.

They were also quizzed about their perceptions of crime, policing and the justice system.

Most adults expressed confidence in the effectiveness of their local police, including their ability to handle incidents and solve crimes.

The survey of about 5,600 adults across Scotland estimated that since 2008-09 the volume of crime has fallen by 53%, the proportion of people experiencing crime has fallen from one in five to about one in 10 and that violent crime has decreased by 58%.

The analysis also estimated property crime was down by 51% and the proportion of people who feel safe walking home alone after dark has increased from 66% to 76%.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “This flagship national survey indicates that crime has fallen by more than half since 2008-09 and that people feel safer in their local communities.

“While the fact that most people will not experience crime is welcome, I know that there can be a significant impact for those who do, particularly in cases of violent and sexual offences.

“These statistics are consistent with other official sources which show that recorded crime is at one of the lowest levels since 1974.

“This is testimony to the efforts of Scotland’s police, justice and community safety partners and this Government’s investment in the justice system.

“Our police officers work tirelessly to keep us all safe – and their effectiveness in doing so is reflected in the results of this survey.

“As police operations adapt to meet changes in how crime is committed – for example, with increasing numbers of offences being committed online – we will continue to support Police Scotland as part of efforts to help keep crime down and communities safe.”