Public warned to stay away from site of crane collapse in Edinburgh

Pedestrians and motorists are being advised to avoid an area in Edinburgh where part of a crane collapsed onto a building.

It is understood the section of crane gave way and fell onto the top of an apartment complex being built on Steads Place, Leith, at about 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Ambulance crews treated two people at the scene following the incident and road closures have been put in place while emergency services assess the situation.

Pictures posted online show the arm of the crane bent out of shape and lying on the building below.

The damaged arm of the crane in Leith (Peter Hill/PA).

Police Scotland said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site.

“There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.29am today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.