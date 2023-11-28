Six charged in connection with disruption which saw police officer injured

Six people, including a schoolboy, have been arrested and charged in connection with wide-scale disorder which saw a police officer injured.

The six include three men – aged 22, 28 and 39 – and two women – aged 29 and 36 – as well as a 13-year-old boy.

Officers attended several incidents in Auchinleck, East Ayrshire, from Friday through to Sunday, including one on Old Avenue on Saturday reportedly involving a large crowd.

A male officer was allegedly injured with a brick during one of the incidents and required hospital treatment.

Police in the area have released a fresh appeal for information to trace others that may be involved in the disorder.

Detective Inspector Ewan Bell, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing for information into this disorder as we make further arrests.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area and anyone with concerns should speak to officers. We’re committed to identifying those responsible and taking further action.

“Anyone who thinks they may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist us in our investigation is urged to come forward.”

Chief Superintendent Raymond Higgins said: “This type of disorder causes fear and alarm to residents and I would like to reassure the local community that enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

“We would ask that you do not speculate on what is going on here and allow our officers to carry out their inquiries.

“The community of Auchinleck deserve to live in peace and free from this type of crime.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 2137 of 25 November, 2023. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.